Senior Windows Developer

How do you feel about sport? A Global Tech company needs you as a Senior Windows Developer to join their growing mobile team. Qualification:MatricDegree in Computer Science, Engineering, Applied Mathematics, Physics or Chemistry Skills & Experience: Minimum 4 years’ experience working on Windows Operating SystemsProficient with: .Net, WPF, C#UI implementation experience Job Description:A work-life balance environment and growing company in search of a Senior Windows Developer with the ability to work through the entire SDLC, manage own projects and tasks and goal-orientated approaching change and development. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, ROBIN MEYER on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027479.

Learn more/Apply for this position