Developer – Internship Role (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client has a vacancy for a junior developer to join their team with the opportunity to learn and grow into the role
Main Role:
- Our client is looking for potential Developers and Problem Solvers for their Cape Town based office in Century City.
- Should you be successful the role will entail 4 months of Training and a mandatory 3 year contract term.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Code the software according to the specifications.
- Test the software for all possible errors, and correct any that are found.
- Produce functional specifications from user requirements.
- Hand software over to the operations/support team by means of one-on-one training.
- Assist Support/Operations department whenever required.
Soft Skills:
- Ability to work in a team.
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Analytical ability and problem solving skills.
- Attention to detail.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)