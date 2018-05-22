Front End Web Developer

So, here’s the deal… If you’re a lovely person and a brilliant developer, we’ll give you a great job in a cool office, pay you a good salary with excellent benefits, and give you the chance to be part of a tech start-up using cutting edge technology!
Essential:
– In depth knowledge of HTML5 mark-up and the ability to create semantically correct document structures.
– Extensive CSS3 knowledge – specifically around flexbox layouts, animations and 2D/3D transformations and media queries.
– Significant responsive development experience, developing to fluid layouts, cascading breakpoints and/or specific viewports.
– Solid JavaScript experience, ideally in an interactive UI setting.
– Some experience with client-side JavaScript frameworks, ideally one or more of Ember, Angular, React or similar.
– Experience with Git and Github and pull request workflows.
– Comfortable working in a Unix environment on OS X.
– At least 3+ years of development experience in a commercial environment.
Not essential but a plus:
– Experience writing CSS using the BEM methodology.
– Experience creating/maintaining/implementing a UI styleguide.
– Some server-side development exposure, ideally with Ruby on Rails, Python, PHP or similar Object Orientated languages.
– Some experience with hybrid mobile development and deployment wrappers like Phonegap, Cordova, Ionic or similar.
What will you do?
– Deliver front-end elements of the Samewave mobile and web applications.
– Develop prototype interfaces for concept validation and testing.
– Assist with technical planning alongside the CTO and development team.
– Advise and assist on the overall development strategy and direction.
– Take part in regular stand-ups, planning sessions, retrospectives and development sprints.
– Contribute to creating and running automated testing, maintenance and bug-resolution processes.
– Roll up your sleeves and get stuck in! We’re a small team in a start-up environment so need someone who doesn’t mind pitching in with whatever it takes to achieve great things!