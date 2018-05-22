Java Developer

If you can change the face of retail both in South Africa and beyond,then join a healthy, productive workforce, uncomplicated and open enterprise architecture, vibrant, well performing and people-focussed company.

Responsibilities:

– Develop and maintain large scale, low latency applications for financial and retail products

– Give input for defining a cross company deployment strategy

– Write well designed, testable, efficient code.

– Produce technical and user documentation

Requirements:

– BSc Computer Science degree (or equivalent) with at least five years of general development experience (three years exposure to financial/retail)

– Strong problem solving skills

– Excellent communication skills

– Ability to take responsibility

– Ability to work within a team

– Effective planning and organisational skills

– Ability to work under pressure

– Deadline driven

– Self-skilling and ambitious

Technical skills:

– Experience with Agile methodologies including Scrum and Kanban.

– Experience in a retail, payments or banking environment.

– Firm understanding of Object Orientated programming and design using common design patterns

– Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework e.g. Spring, JSF, etc.

– Understand full application life-cycle (web, db, application, front-end and 3rd party integration)

– Experience designing/implementing high performance Web services using SOA/REST

– Experience with test-driven development and continuous integration

– Experience with relational databases

– Experience with NoSQL (MongoDb, Cassandra, etc.) – nice to have

– Ability to quickly learn and develop expertise in highly complex existing applications and architectures

– Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

If you are suitable, please send a Word copy of your CV, with contactable references to (email address).

We would like to respond to every applicant. If you have not heard from us within 10 working days, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

