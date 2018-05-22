Messaging Systems Specialist

Based in the trendy CBD of Cape Town, our client is a rapidly growing company in the digital messaging and payments sector. Their focus is on provision of digital messaging platforms to enterprise clients. A progressive, tight knit team they offer perks like flexi hours, office lunches and unlimited leave.

Currently they are looking for a Messaging Systems Specialist.

This is an exciting opportunity for a young candidate to break into the technology industry. Reporting to the Operations Director, you should be technically minded with a passion to grow.

Job description:

Your main area of responsibility will be to manage and monitor our client’s SMS system, while helping to build our client’s connectivity profile with various Mobile Network Operators. You will primarily be focused on monitoring and managing their SMS platform to ensure that SMS’s are routing correctly, and will be a key point of contact in the business for ensuring that their SMS traffic delivers correctly.

Responsibilities:

– Develop expert knowledge on our client’s SMS system, and be the owner of system operations

– Develop a thorough technical knowledge of messaging and USSD protocols over time

– Build and manage messaging reporting activities

– Support account managers in servicing key clients from a connectivity perspective

– Monitor key SMS routes and manage backup routes, implementing backups where required

– Manage risk by identifying operational risk and implement mitigation strategies, training other staff on procedures used

– Perform regular audits and testing on all active routes

– Help in sourcing new messaging connectivity

– Creation of operational metrics for the business to monitor day to day delivery performance

Requirements:

– Technically smart, and pick up new concepts fast

– Know what a web interface is, you have heard of APIs and you feel at home working with technology

– Good communicator, and can stay on top of several conversations/issues at once

– Experience in telco environments, especially in SMS advantageous

– Experience working for either an SMS aggregator or a mobile operator advantageous

– Experience in technical support environments advantageous

– Experience in technology businesses advantageous

