.NET Software Developer (Senior)

We’re looking for an innovative and experienced senior developer to join the Saratoga team. The developer will lead a project team to deliver on systems and features requested by a Product Owner in an Agile project environment. Architect and consult on system design, technologies and processes and liaise between Business Analysts, Product Owners and the development team. Depending on the project, the developer will be based at Saratoga or at client sites.

Company Information:

The company prides itself in having the ability to turn business problems into agile solutions. Creating business and IT alchemy, we are a solution-driven enterprise that builds productivity and profit.

Our expert analysts position our clients at the forefront of technology innovation, creating balance with the best engineering talent, so that our clients can harness their true capabilities. Our integrated services blend software solutions with big-picture analysis to create an offering that promotes productivity and drives profit.

We invest in our people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching and tech talks.

Not based in Cape Town? We offer relocation assistance. Our flexi-hours, 20 annual leave days, above-industry salaries, progressive maternity and paternity leave policies, and fun staff events, ensure you maintain a healthy work-life balance.

