Key requirements:
- Experience as a Network engineer – 4 to 5 years
- A 3 year degree in engineering or computer science and a Professional Level Technology certification
- Must be proficient in Microsoft Word, Visio, Excel
- Good English language skills
- CCNP certification essential
- A+, N+ and CCNA certification essential
- 4 – 5 years network support experience preferable
- Own vehicle and driver’s licence essential
- Computer Hardware, Electronic Equipment, Windows, MS Office etc.
Key abilities required:
- Able to be a good team player, because we need you to comfortably interact and liaise with management, co-workers and client alike
- Able to have an investigative nature- to be able to spot risks and resolve issues quickly and with the minimum disruption to our client’s business