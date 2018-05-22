Production Software Developer

Responsibilities:
– Design, develop and support all production test sodtware GUI and related system
– Manage, maintain and support Test Results Databases
– Design, develop and support data dlow schemas and procedures relating to production testing incl. traceability plans
– Design and develop all manudacturing interdace tools incl. web dashboards
Skills and Qualification/Experience:
– BSc Computer Science or equivalent qualidication
– At least 3 years’ experience in a SW development role using SQL Databases
– Programming Experience in C#, MVC, Google Charts
– National Instruments Development suite (Labview, TestStand, CVI) experience a Bonus
– Embedded Linux experience advantageous
– C++ advantageous
Interpersonal Skills:
– Seld-motivated, independent worker
– Ability to work and learn new skills under extreme pressure (common to production orientated roles)
– Work dlexible hours when required
– Keen problem-solver
– Energetic.