Production Software Developer

Responsibilities:

– Design, develop and support all production test sodtware GUI and related system

– Manage, maintain and support Test Results Databases

– Design, develop and support data dlow schemas and procedures relating to production testing incl. traceability plans

– Design and develop all manudacturing interdace tools incl. web dashboards

Skills and Qualification/Experience:

– BSc Computer Science or equivalent qualidication

– At least 3 years’ experience in a SW development role using SQL Databases

– Programming Experience in C#, MVC, Google Charts

– National Instruments Development suite (Labview, TestStand, CVI) experience a Bonus

– Embedded Linux experience advantageous

– C++ advantageous

Interpersonal Skills:

– Seld-motivated, independent worker

– Ability to work and learn new skills under extreme pressure (common to production orientated roles)

– Work dlexible hours when required

– Keen problem-solver

– Energetic.

