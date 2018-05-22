Senior Java Developer

Qualifications and Experience

– Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology

– Min 12 months experience in a retail environment supporting POS software

– Min 5 years experience on Linux and Windows OS Analytical and conceptual skills

– Java SE, Java Applets, Servlets, Web Programming Skills, Teamwork, Verbal Communication, Web User Interface Design, Software Requirements, Software Development Process, Object-Oriented Design (OOD),

– Multimedia Content Development, Software Debugging

– Retail POS would be an advantage

– Linux and Windows OS

– MS SQL / Oracle/ Postgres would be an advantage

– Min 5 years Java application development

– Sun Certified Java Developer

Other langue required: Afrikaans

