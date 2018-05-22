Software Developer Graphics

Our client is a Gaming company that loves to push the boundaries. They stay abreast with the very latest in international trends and technologies.

Currently our client is looking for a Software Developer (Graphics) to join their team.

Analyse, design and producequality software and documentation under minimal supervision as peragreed specification by adhering to and improving the defined team standards and best practices while actively engaging with the team.

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain software

– Analyse requirements and create an appropriate software design, in conjunction with Technical Lead and Senior Developers, according to best practice

– Create appropriate estimates and reviews them with seniors and the team

– Develop and release software as per the team standards and processes to meet the defined specifications or requirements within the agreed time

– Ensure that the development or maintenance performed does not compromise the quality or functionality of the software

– Communicate status and escalate on risks and issues appropriately and timeously

– Comprehensively create and maintain documentation of the software design and implementation, according to documentation standards

– Contribute to the improvement of the team’s development standards and processes

Software Quality

– Test the software as per the team’s software quality charter

– Make sure your software does what it supposed to do as per the defined specification

– Test all changes you made and ensure that existing functionality works as expected

– Takes full ownership of quality by working with the QA team to ensure the test plans are of a high quality and cover the full scope of development

– Actively review and fix all defects found as per the defined quality standards

– Contribute to the improvement of the team’s quality standards and processes

– Help others improve the quality of their work

Support and maintenance

– Provides support for product related issues in production in a timely manner

– Provide effective and timely feedback on support issues

– Provides support to dependent teams

Knowledge sharing

– Readily shares knowledge when tasked or approached

– Proactively shares knowledge within the team

Requirements:

– Minimum 2-5 year’s graphics programming experience

– A keen interest in game and/or software development

– Relevant qualification

The following experience will be advantageous:

– Experience with any game development engine or technology (e.g. HTML5, Flash, Unity, Cocos, Unreal Engine, DirectX, etc)

– Graphics programming (WebGL, OpenGL, GLSL)

– Experience with game development

– Experience in functional or functional-reactive programming paradigms

A Few Perks:

– Fantastic food and snacks to keep your energy levels pumping

– Amazing offices in world-class locations

– The ability to further your skills through training and development

– Working with the best tools and latest technologies

– Wellness Care

– Rewards for outstanding performance

– Spectacular Team builds

– Flexible Working Arrangements

Learn more/Apply for this position