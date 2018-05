Technical Assistant: Fruit and Horticulture

Main Purpose

To provide full general administrative support to the Technologists.

Key Responsibilities

– Administration and reporting of customer complaints, including distribution of complaints and samples, feedback and trending.

– Co-ordination and reporting on quality control sessions.

– Preparation of food samples for quality control and tasting sessions. Assist with product tasting and compile feedback.

– Submission of samples, co-ordination of laboratory testing between the department and the laboratory, including shelf-life testing.

– Compile, update and maintain the departmental TQM/FPI system.

– Updating and checking integrity of quality management data.

– General administration as may be required by the Technologists and Technical Manager.

Key Competencies

– Matric

– Relevant admin / secretarial qualification will be advantageous

– Strong Computer literacy, including MS Word; Excel and Power point is a pre-requisite

– High quality /standard mindset

– Passion for Food

– Administration systems knowledge and skills

– Ability to integrate and work across teams

– Ability to work under pressure

– Ability to prioritise and good time management skills

– Strong verbal and written communication skills

– Proven analytical and process ability

– Proven ability to accurately capture and record data

– Customer orientated

– Planning and Organising skills

– Minimum 2-4 years relevant admin experience

“As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions.”

Closing Date: 31 May 2018

Learn more/Apply for this position