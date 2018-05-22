Test Analyst – Automation (Junior) (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client is a Software development house with a nice focus around information management.
*Please note: This job is in the process of being updated.
Responsibilities:
- Review and analyze system specifications.
- Collaborate with QA Engineers to develop effective strategies and test plans.
- Execute automated test cases and analyze results.
- Evaluate product code according to specifications.
- Create logs to document testing phases and defects.
- Report bugs and errors to development teams.
- Help troubleshoot issues.
- Conduct post-release / post-implementation testing.
- Work with cross-functional teams to ensure quality throughout the software development lifecycle.
Requirements:
- BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.
- Proven experience as a QA tester or similar role.
- Experience in project management and QA methodology.
- Familiarity with Agile frameworks and regression testing is a plus.
- Working knowledge of test management software.Â Â Â
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)