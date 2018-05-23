Back End Rails Developer

A New York based Ruby on Rails software firm with offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg are looking for a talented Developer with Rails experience and a strong understanding of responsive / adaptive development to join their collaborative team. Opportunity to work from home three days of the week, receive catered lunch when you are at work and get free leave when the company closes! We are looking for passionate individuals who write clean, maintainable and efficient code. Qualification:Not a requirement but beneficial Skills & Experience: Minimum 7+ years’ experience in developmentRuby on Rails or similar stack experience (such as Django, Laravel, Play or NodeJS)NoSQLJavaScript, HTML, CSS and jQueryUnderstanding of code versioning tools, such as GitExperience in translating of UX wireframes to code and ensuring the technical feasibility Job Description:Design robust, scalable and secure features that meet the spec provided by following best practices (test-driven development, continuous integration, SCRUM, refactoring and code standards.Keep the application up-to-date by ensuring the continuous adoption and integration of relevant new technologies is implemented into the design on a timely basis.Strong communication skills are required to manage the client’s expectations and provide sound assistance. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, SHAWN PAYNE on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027509.

Learn more/Apply for this position