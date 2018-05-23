DevOps Engineer (CPT/PTA)

ENVIRONMENT: An innovative money transfer company with a large footprint on the African continent seeks a highly skilled DevOps Engineer. Being exposed to a variety of web & mobi channels, you will be expected to help maintain the infrastructure across all environments. You must have 5+ Years’ Dev and/or Operations experience of which at least 2 should have been within a Linux environment; a solid understanding of AWS Cloud Tech and skills including Configuration Management such as Puppet & Chef; Scripting tools such as Bash, PHP, Ruby & Python and experience configuring and monitoring core applications including Web Servers, Databases & Messaging Queues such as Apache, NGINX, MySQL, beanstalkd & RabbitMQ. DUTIES: Manage all environments as part of the DevOps team.

Operating system and software installation and configuration.

Monitor Linux systems for availability and performance.

Collaborate with developers to bring new functionality to production effectively.

Troubleshoot and diagnose root causes of problems.

Conduct research, propose and implement technologies to enhance infrastructure.

Develop and improve operational practices and procedures.

Produce high-level design documentation.

Ensure redundancy, failover and recovery of systems. REQUIREMENTS: 5+ years in Development and/or Operations; including: 2+ years administration of Linux environments.

Solid expert level Linux experience.

Good understanding and experience in AWS Cloud Technologies.

Configuration Management