DevOps Engineer (CPT/PTA)
May 23, 2018
ENVIRONMENT:
An innovative money transfer company with a large footprint on the African continent seeks a highly skilled DevOps Engineer. Being exposed to a variety of web & mobi channels, you will be expected to help maintain the infrastructure across all environments. You must have 5+ Years’ Dev and/or Operations experience of which at least 2 should have been within a Linux environment; a solid understanding of AWS Cloud Tech and skills including Configuration Management such as Puppet & Chef; Scripting tools such as Bash, PHP, Ruby & Python and experience configuring and monitoring core applications including Web Servers, Databases & Messaging Queues such as Apache, NGINX, MySQL, beanstalkd & RabbitMQ.
DUTIES:
- Manage all environments as part of the DevOps team.
- Operating system and software installation and configuration.
- Monitor Linux systems for availability and performance.
- Collaborate with developers to bring new functionality to production effectively.
- Troubleshoot and diagnose root causes of problems.
- Conduct research, propose and implement technologies to enhance infrastructure.
- Develop and improve operational practices and procedures.
- Produce high-level design documentation.
- Ensure redundancy, failover and recovery of systems.
REQUIREMENTS:
- 5+ years in Development and/or Operations; including: 2+ years administration of Linux environments.
- Solid expert level Linux experience.
- Good understanding and experience in AWS Cloud Technologies.
- Configuration Management
