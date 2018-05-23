Front-End Developer – LEARN TYPESCRIPT AND FIREBASE – Northern Suburbs (R35k-R45k pm)

This is an excellent opportunity for a Front-end Developer to GAIN EXPERIENCE WITH GOOGLE FIREBASE and get involved with the rapidly growing INSURETECH SPACE.

Based in the NORTHERN SUBURBS (with the option to WORK REMOTELY from time to time), this Front-end Developer role is paying between R35k and R45k pm.

Pioneering the InsureTech space in South Africa, this organisation is capitalizing on data science and machine learning technology to create the country’s first consumer centric, mobile insurance brokerage platform.

Their platform integrates with multiple major insurance companies to provide the consumer with a range of offerings customized to their unique needs and individual risk profile. It then conducts a detailed comparative analysis of each, ensuring that the consumer obtains the best possible cover, at the lowest premium. Once a selection has been made, cover is arranged immediately at the push of a button and the individual can manage every aspect of their portfolio from the app itself without ever having to fill out paperwork or engage with a call centre.

Although they have a non-corporate culture, they have a very structured approach governed by engineering practices and an Agile methodology.

THE ROLE:

Working in close unison with the CTO, you will be building frontend functionality and app features, ensuring cross device compatibility, API integration and working with the Designer to implement the designs.

REQUIREMENTS:

– A relevant tertiary qualification or substantial development experience

– 3 + years Front-end Development experience

– Skilled using HTML, CSS and JavaScript (orTypescript)

– Knowledge of Angular2 or Ionic

Should you wish to apply, please email an updated copy of your CV to Philip at Acuity Consultants – (email address) or apply directly via our website – www.acuityconsultants.co.za

Learn more/Apply for this position