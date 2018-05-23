Junior Mobile Application Developer

Major AccountabilitiesTo build and maintain new and existing mobile applications (iOS, Android and Hybrid) for Company, including but not limited to:
- Hey Jude
- White labels of Hey Jude
- Freedom Internet
Education
:MatricDegree/Diploma will be advantageousLanguages:EnglishExperienceAble to build React Native applications for iOS and Android.Maintain Native applications
|Specific Professional Competencies:
|Technical Knowledge:
React Native Development
Native Application Development (iOS and Android)
Basic data structures and algorithms
Source Control (GIT)
Object Orientated Programming
Error Handling and Testing
Professional Knowledge:
Business Acumen
People skills
The highest level of client and business confidentiality at all times
Ability to ensure that you strictly maintain the standards, disciplines and procedures of the company
Ability to understand & strive to achieve set targets
Soft Skills/Behaviours:
Attention to detail
Able to follow specific instructions
Good time management skills
Good organisational skills.
Complete self-motivation and self-starting capabilities
Innovative thinking
Good communication skills