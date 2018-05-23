Junior Mobile Application Developer

Major AccountabilitiesTo build and maintain new and existing mobile applications (iOS, Android and Hybrid) for Company, including but not limited to:

Hey Jude

White labels of Hey Jude

Freedom Internet

Education

:MatricDegree/Diploma will be advantageousLanguages:EnglishExperienceAble to build React Native applications for iOS and Android.Maintain Native applications

Specific Professional Competencies: Technical Knowledge:

React Native Development

Native Application Development (iOS and Android)

Basic data structures and algorithms

Source Control (GIT)

Object Orientated Programming

Error Handling and Testing

Professional Knowledge:

Business Acumen

People skills

The highest level of client and business confidentiality at all times

Ability to ensure that you strictly maintain the standards, disciplines and procedures of the company

Ability to understand & strive to achieve set targets

Soft Skills/Behaviours:

Attention to detail

Able to follow specific instructions

Good time management skills

Good organisational skills.

Complete self-motivation and self-starting capabilities

Innovative thinking

Good communication skills

