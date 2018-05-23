Software Engineer (C#)

May 23, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative financial services company seeks the expertise of a highly skilled Software Engineer (C#) to work on a diverse range of applications primarily running on a Windows platform. Working alongside the Dev & Infrastructure team, you will be expected to provide guidance, develop software apps using approved toolsets and perform code reviews. The successful candidate should possess a Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or related field & at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role. Your tech skills should include: OOP, Scripting such as – vbs, batch, PowerShell; Windows, SQL Server and any business or investment administration knowledge.

DUTIES:

  • Maintain software systems and automate the operations and interfaces between these systems.
  • Develop Software Applications using approved toolsets.
  • Adhere to and provide input into the architectural framework.
  • Programming well-designed, testable, efficient code across multiple technologies.
  • Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility.
  • Evaluate and implement ways to incorporate existing or new technologies into the business and product offering.
  • Perform code reviews.
  • Adhere to the change management process.
  • 3rd line technical support, trouble shooting and problem solving.
  • Periodic standby support for overnight, weekend and public holidays.
  • The enhancement of and the willingness to support legacy systems is an essential requirement.
  • Provide leadership and guidance to technology team members.

REQUIREMENTS:

