Full Stack Developer

Are you someone who enjoys and is passionate about robust and intricate code? Do you strive to have a successful impact on a project's outcome through both Back End and Front End development? Then an employer of choice is looking for you! Qualification:Matric (essential)Relevant Degree or National Diploma (highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 4 years Full Stack development experienceProficiency in:JavaScript, CSS and HTMLJava or C# Job Description:This electrifying opportunity calls for the designing, planning, implementing and testing of new organizational developments with attention to detail and a solutions-focused approach.

