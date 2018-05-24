Intermediate Java Developer

Role / Purpose:The Intermediate Developer’s role is to write software code, test, write Unit Tests, debug and analyse software programs and applications based on requirements specified by the Systems Analyst. This includes researching, designing, documenting, and modifying software specifications throughout the production life cycle. The Intermediate Developer plays a significant role in mentoring and guiding less experience developers.The Intermediate Developer will also analyses and amend software errors in a timely and accurate fashion, provide status report (as required by the Solution Delivery manager) and ensure JIRA is up to date for based on his tasks and to ensure the code meets the required technical specifications as put down by Architecture.Experience & Qualifications:
- Formal Education
- Ideally, a degree, diploma or certificate in information systems, computer science or other relevant discipline from an accredited school.
- Matric
- Experience Required
- 3+ years experience in software development
- 2+ years experience in Java
- 1+ years experience in iOS desired
- Grails/Groovy experience desired
- Experience in web application development
- Experience with relational databases
- Experience with multiple operating systems (Unix, Linux Distro’s, macOS and Windows)
- Experience in an Agile environment
- Excellent understanding of coding methods and best practices
- Able to communicate effectively with non-technical staff and with members of interdisciplinary teams
- Hands-on experience developing unit test cases an advantage
- Flexible and adaptable in regard to learning and understanding new technologies
- Keen attention to detail
- Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities
- Ability to effectively prioritise and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment and tight timeframes
- Experience working both independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment
- HL7 or FHIR experience desirable
- PilotFish or Mirth experience desirable
Role/Responsibilities:
- Producing Code
- Work closely with the Business & Architecture to interpret,
- Write, translate and code software programs and applications according to specifications;
- Testing Code
- bugs and interact with testing team;
- Perform maintenance programming and correction of identified defects;
- Work with Testers – receive and provide feedback on
- Investigate, analyses and document reported defects in JIRA;
- Support
- Provide defect management support as determined by the support roster
- Knowledge Management
- Perform peer code reviews,
- Continuing professional development;
- Meet personal development plan requirements;
- Create and maintain technical documentation program development, logic, coding, and corrections.
- Assist with the maintenance of user manuals and guidelines
- Transfer gained system knowledge to peer developers
- Mentor junior developers and share techniques with peers
- Communication
- Proactive and regular communication with: –
- Management and team members;
- Cross-divisional staff members;
- 3rd Party providers; and
- Vendors and / or product suppliers
- Relationships
- Build good working relationships with staff;
Knowledge and Skills:
- Knowledge of the SDLC
- Systems Implementation
- Product Development
- IT Infrastructure
- Software Development
- Relationships management
- Integration
Competencies:
- Accuracy & Detail orientation
- Planning & Organizing
- Pro-activity & Initiative
- Problem solving
- Punctuality
- Interpersonal relationships
- Teamwork
- Customer orientation
- Self management & meeting deadlines
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful