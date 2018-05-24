Java Developer (Intermediate/Senior)

We’re looking for an innovative and experienced Java developer to join our team. The developer will be working with our technical experts on creating high quality robust applications and products for various clients.

Key responsibilities:

The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following key deliverables:

Design solutions for business and IT problems

Implementing coding based on designed architectures

Develop tools and processes to improve software engineering productivity

Guide fellow developers on proper design and ensure compliance with team or organisational standards

Working closely with your colleagues and customers in small to medium size teams

Provide support and coaching as needed on our solutions

Company Information

We are a technology consulting company that prides itself in having the ability to turn business problems into agile solutions. We are a solution-driven enterprise that builds productivity and profit.

Our expert analysts position our clients at the forefront of technology innovation, creating balance with the best engineering talent. Our integrated services blend software solutions with big-picture analysis to create an offering that promotes productivity and drives profit.

We invest in our people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching and tech talks.

Not based in Cape Town? We offer relocation assistance. Our flexi-hours, 20 annual leave days, above-industry salaries, progressive maternity and paternity leave policies, and fun staff events ensure you maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Learn more/Apply for this position