Lead Business Analyst

KRA’s

– Represent the area in key client project initiatives.

– Analyses past, present and future business environment.

– Works closely with systems analyst and project manager to design and implement solutions.

– Understand and interpret user requirements for the IT team

– Act as the liaison to/from the IT environment Tests systems and user acceptance and implements changes or new applications.

– Ensures all testing protocols are adhered to.

– Investigates and defines requirements for business processes.

– Analyses business processes to determine problems, risks and opportunities for improvement.

– Contributes in sessions for end-users, including training.

– Contributes to the design of new business processes.

– Contributes to strategies and guidelines to improve the business environment.

– Provides input to management (both IT and business) on business procedures and policies

