Lead Business Analyst

KRA’s
– Represent the area in key client project initiatives.
– Analyses past, present and future business environment.
– Works closely with systems analyst and project manager to design and implement solutions.
– Understand and interpret user requirements for the IT team
– Act as the liaison to/from the IT environment Tests systems and user acceptance and implements changes or new applications.
– Ensures all testing protocols are adhered to.
– Investigates and defines requirements for business processes.
– Analyses business processes to determine problems, risks and opportunities for improvement.
– Contributes in sessions for end-users, including training.
– Contributes to the design of new business processes.
– Contributes to strategies and guidelines to improve the business environment.
– Provides input to management (both IT and business) on business procedures and policies