Mid C# Web Developer

May 24, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A reputable media house seeks a Mid C# Web Developer to join their agile environment, alongside a young, dynamic, multi-skilled team of developers, designers, and product owners, to deliver sound technical solutions on a suite of web and mobile-web products across the company’s network.

DUTIES:

  • Work closely with Developers, QA’s and Product Owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile-web space, using the company’s platforms.
  • Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group.
  • Knowledge share amongst team members.
  • Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products.
  • Perform alpha testing on your own solutions and guide QA on how to test in other environments.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications and Experience:

  • BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science or IT preferred.
  • 3+ years development experience working with ASP.NET, Web Forms, MVC 5 and C#
  • Solid Visual Studio experience.
  • Solid understanding of Computer Science principles especially OOP, SOA and distributed programming.
  • Experience using JavaScript frameworks (e.g. jQuery, Knockoutjs).
  • Experience in HTML and CSS.
  • Experience in restful services using Web API.
  • Experience in MS SQL Server and stored procedures.
  • Experience in source control (Git).
  • The following skills would be beneficial to have:
    • Build servers and automated deployments (Jenkins, Bamboo).
    • Cloud experience (AWS or Google Cloud Platform).
    • Experience working with Elastic, Redis or Lucene technologies

