Python Developer

An industry employer of choice is seeking an analytical-minded and solutions-orientated Python Developer to join their team of IT professionals in providing unparalleled market value. Qualification:Matric (essential)Computer Science or related tertiary Degree or National Diploma (highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 2 years hands-on Python development experience Job Description:This exciting opportunity calls for intricate and robust software development to provide organizational solutions in a timely and highly proficient manner. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KIMBERLY GREYLING on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027514.

