QA Tester (Manual)

May 24, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge software solutions provider seeks a QA Tester (Manual) to join its team where you will also work alongside Product Dev teams to participate in all Testing functionality. The ideal candidate requires a technical IT-related tertiary qualification, be ISTQB Foundation Level or equivalent certified and have at least 2 years’ experience in a similar role. You also require experience with JIRA, Agile, Unix/SQL queries, Gherkin and have experience testing mobile & browser-based apps.

DUTIES:

  • Raise defects and ensure fixes are progressed through to verification.
  • Create detailed Functional and Acceptance Criteria tests from Specifications and Requirements, including edge cases where appropriate.
  • Manage the manual execution of tests within the QA team, providing regular updates to the head of the QA team
  • Write automation scenarios in Gherkin, from specs.
  • The Functional Tester is also expected to understand automation test reports and to raise defects based on automation failures.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

  • A tertiary qualification in a technical IT-related discipline.
  • ISTQB Foundation Level or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a Functional Tester.
  • Experience with a complex bug and task tracking system such as JIRA.
  • Proven ability to create tests from functional specifications and user requirements documents.
  • Agile experience.
