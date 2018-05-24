SAP FICO Consultant

May 24, 2018

Job Purpose:To plan, control and execute a broadset of activities to deliver IT elements within business projects and initiatives within the Core SAP Financial modules.Principal Accountabilities:Functional

  • Responsible for the definition, documentation and satisfactory delivery of changes within the SAP S4/HANA ERP.
  • Extensive Solution Manager experience to drive changes through various environments
  • Applying SAP Best Practices, facilitate the implementation and support of SAP Financials (focus on FICO Controlling – Cost Center Accounting, Profit Center Accounting, Product Costing, Profitability Analysis, Project System, Results Analysis, Unsettled Costs, Month End Close, Overhead assessment and settlement.)
  • Perform detailed analysis of complex business process requirements and provide appropriate system solutions; identify, interpret, validate and document customer requirements
  • Facilitate workshops to collect business requirements
  • Map client business requirements, processes and objectives; develops necessary product modifications to satisfy clients’ needs.
  • Design, customize, configure and testing of FI/CO modules.
  • Identify gaps, issues and work around solutions.
  • Act as liaison with client for troubleshooting: investigate, analyse, and solve software problems.
  • Document functional designs, test cases and results.
  • Proactively identify and propose business process and/or system enhancements
  • Provide consulting services on both new implementations and existing support projects
  • Act as a liaison between the business functions and the technical team.
  • Provide ad-hoc training and user support as required
  • Work self-directed and independently; may act as subject matter mentor to more junior members
  • Look for and deliver improvement opportunities in business systems
  • Application support and training of end users (limited and targeted)

Cooperating with consultants from other modules such as MM, PM, PP and PSKey Challenges:

  • Delivering initiatives and milestones within agreed timeframes and to the required quality requirements.
  • Manage the scope changes within your domain of expertise.
  • Ensuring stakeholders and management are kept engaged and informed throughout the delivery of initiatives
  • Managing resources across multiple geographies.

Job Knowledge, Skills & Experiences:

  • Educated to degree level, likely in an information technology specialty or holds a professional accounting qualification.
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in a full cycle implementation as well as in support projects.
  • Minimum of 3 years SAP experience supporting General Ledger plus 3 or more of the following functions: Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Financial Accounting, Management Accounting, Fixed Asset Accounting, Inter-company Accounting, Project System.
  • Experience in FI integration points with other SAP modules like MM, HR, PP, OTC and PM.
  • Ability to multitask and manage multiple deliverables and projects at the same time
  • Understanding of accounting business processes
  • Ability to understand business processes from an end-user perspective
  • Ability to work in a small team environment, effectively interacting with peers and customers alike
  • Must be results oriented, and evidence delivery within a challenging environment
  • Demonstrate adaptability, flexibility and resourcefulness within a small team
  • Has proven leadership skills, and a good knowledge of business analysis.
  • Has strong planning, communication and presentation skills.

