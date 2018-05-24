Security Engineer â€“ Tier 4

Our client is currently seeking to recruit a Security Engineer – Tier 4.What we will expect you to do:

You will be responsible for the monitoring, recording, diagnosing, reporting, escalation and management of the McAffee, Checkpoint, Fortinet and Cisco environment across a global deployed infrastructure base.

You will be required to fulfil an operational proactive role to ensure that future incidents are prevented, and current incidents are resolved or escalated through the relevant processes.

You will develop a basic understanding of our Security Services customer’s business, crucial project management and administration abilities such as report writing, as well as being proficient in operational documentation with attention to detail.

You will be required to manage, diagnose and escalate to the vendor, or Senior Security Team members.

You will be required to share and grow the proactive requirements of the role by adding visibility and improving the current monitoring systems and sharing with the wider team.

You will be required to troubleshoot, and make recommendations on the security of systems.

You might be required to assist with Security stand-by on a rotational basis.

In short, we need you to work passionately to analyse, design, install, and problem solve our client’s hardware and software.Here’s what we are looking for in candidates for this job:Key requirements:

Experience as a Senior Engineer – 4 to 5 years

A degree/diploma in Information Technology

CCNA & CCNP

CCNA Security, Security +

Experience with Checkpoint, Cisco FortiGate’s, WAFs

CCNP Security Essential

Networking experience essential

Ethical Hacking advantageous

Own vehicle and drivers licence essential

Key abilities required:

Able to be a good team player, because we need you to comfortably interact and liaise with management, co-workers and clients alike

Able to have an investigative nature – to be able to spot risks and resolve issues quickly and with the minimum disruption to our client’s business

Able to work independently and within a team is key.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

