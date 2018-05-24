Senior Developer
Port Elizabeth
My client is seeking to employ a Senior Developer to join their company.
The ideal candidate needs to be a strong developer. The person needs to think, breath and live for writing great codes. The person needs to have a passion to do things correctly the first time and be a little bit of a perfectionist.
Must have technology experience / skills
– ASP.NET MVC
– jQuery
– Bootstrap
– JavaScript
– MSSQL
– ORM frameworks (either NHibernate / Entity Framework / LLBLGen Pro etc.)
– Design principle implementations i.e. factory pattern, hub-spoke pattern, IOC etc.
– 4 – 5 years’ experience
Please forward your CV to (email address) or alternatively apply online Ref: NDDeveloper
Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful