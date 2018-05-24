Senior Test Analyst

May 24, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

Design, run & monitor software performance tests as the next Senior Test Analyst sought by a dynamic health tech company. You will also be expected to assist with the development of user manuals & guidelines, make recommendations for software improvements and upgrades and mentor junior testers. The successful candidate must have Grade 12/Matric, preferably a Diploma/Certificate in Information Systems/Computer Science or other relevant disciplines from an accredited institution, Software Product Development experience & hands-on experience developing test cases and test plans.

DUTIES:

Testing – Tested code and recommendations, Test Plans, Defect lists prioritised, Final documentation

  • Analyse functional and technical specifications.
  • Identify & recommend testing tools for test automation & support.
  • Create, maintain & implement test plans.
  • Create, maintain & implement test cases as per identified requirements.
  • Preparation and definition of Test Data requirements.
  • Perform Requirements Extraction.
  • Log and manage Defects, escalate to Test Lead.
  • Provide support to Developers by investigating and recreating reported defects.
  • Assist Business Analysts to prioritize defects to be fixed using an understanding of the business requirements and the needs of the customer.
  • Plan and work flexibly to a deadline.
  • Create documentation for signoff.
  • Assist the Test Lead on large, complex projects.
  • Identify risks pertinent to the project and ensure that these risks are communicated to the Test Lea

