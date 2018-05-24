SEO/UX Specialist

SEO/UX Specialist

Career role opportunity in CTN (CBD) or JHB (Subs) for a talented SEO/UX specialist looking to work with a brilliant national agency-side business in their Data Analytics division, with a wonderful working culture.

COMPETENCIES/SKILLS:

– Microsoft word

– Microsoft Excel

– Microsoft PowerPoint and keynote (when necessary)

– Email etiquette and management

– Intimate knowledge of Google Analytics

– Intimate knowledge of Google Tag Manager

ESSENTIAL SKILLS:

– 3+ years of experience

– Sample work to showcase your skill set

– Fast learner and constantly looking to expand the service offerings;

– No compromise on attention to detail

– Ability to work collaboratively with teams and inspire confidence

– Experience with UX best practices, strategy and research

– Analytical mind and knowledge on formulating testing hypothesis

As the Optimisation/UX specialist, you’ll be responsible for:

– Delivery of monthly reports

– Monitoring heat maps and page videos

– Sending error reports when necessary

– Uploading articles to clients’ pages

– Delivery of monthly crawl issue reports

– Updates to UX clients on polls, surveys and pop up banners.

Get in touch withyour CV / Portfolio for a rewarding Career move in 2018 with a dynamic business and wonderful working culture.

Learn more/Apply for this position