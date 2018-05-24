Software Developer – 6 month contract
Port Elizabeth
My client is seeking to employ a Software Developer to join their company on a 6 month contract basis.
Duties include:
– Candidate needs to have experience with the following or more languages: C#, SQL, Java, Python, JavaScript, etc
Minimum requirements:
– Honours Degree / Degree in IT
– 5 years work experience
– Must be able to program in one major object orientated language.
Please forward your CV to (email address) or alternatively apply online Ref: NDSoftware
Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful