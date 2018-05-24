Software Developer – 6 month contract

Port Elizabeth

My client is seeking to employ a Software Developer to join their company on a 6 month contract basis.

Duties include:

– Candidate needs to have experience with the following or more languages: C#, SQL, Java, Python, JavaScript, etc

Minimum requirements:

– Honours Degree / Degree in IT

– 5 years work experience

– Must be able to program in one major object orientated language.

