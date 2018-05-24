Systems Analyst

PURPOSE OF THE POSITION

To ensure that the company’s systems and business processes incorporate industry standards and best practices; and to provide business process and technology support to users.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

– Support of existing business processes and technology

– Research and propose new developments and changes to business process and technology as per business requirement

– Business Process design – functional and technical specifications

– Management of system changes (incl. testing and implementation, development of system material, facilitation of training workshops)

– User support – and problem analysis

– System analysis and documentation

– Project Management

