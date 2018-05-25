Application Support Analyst

Technical work responsibilities:

– Software Support and Maintenance- through working knowledge in the application of:

– Installation, configuration and upgrading of existing systems

– Assisting and handling user calls

– Setup and maintain documentation and standards

– Ensure documents are reviewed as per schedule

– Prepare systems and documents for auditing purposes

– Action and rectify audit findings

– Implement and maintain application security (users and roles, assign privileges)

– Perform application tuning and performance monitoring

– Plan, design and implement changes

– Work as part of a team and provide 24×7 support when required

– Perform general technical trouble shooting and give consultation to development teams

– Interface with VendorsManufacturers for technical support.

– Patch Management and Version Control

– Ability to troubleshoot and do fault finding

– Ability to query Microsoft SQL database

– Deliver within projects as per requirements, objectives and deadlines

Core work outputs:

– Resolving incidents within SLA

– Effective customer service

– Effective system maintenance

– Maintaining applications

– Advanced System / Application / Instrument installation and integration

– Effective problem-solving methodologies

– Responsible for all Software and Database backups where required

– Meeting with stakeholders and customers (Office, Sites, and Out of Town).

– Work and deliver under pressure.

– Creating Documentation (I.e. Dataflow, Process Flow diagrams)

Qualification:

– Tertiary qualification in IT or related fields – B.Tech or BSc (Beneficial)

– Diploma qualification in IT or related fields – N.Dip

– Completed Grade 12

Experience:

– 3 – 4 years in IT

– Microsoft Desktop Operating System

– Microsoft Server Operations Systems

– Microsoft OfficeUnderstanding of Networks, LAN, WAN, and general Hardware

– Attend relevant training (of the shelve software)

– Effective communication skills

– Systems Analysis skills

– Microsoft SQL

– SSRS

– C#

– WPF

