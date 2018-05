Business Analyst

An Exciting IT Company is seeking a Business Analyst

Skills required

– 7 to 10 years Experience

– Strong Anaylitical and intergration Ability

– Strong interpersonal Skills

– Excellent verbal and written communications Skills

– Flexible, adaptable and approachable

– Experience using Agile Methodologies

– Ability to conduct workshops

– Create Mockups

– Create User Stories in Jira

– Elaborate User Stories in Discovery Sprint

– Excel and SQL

– Strong Ability to work collaboratively

– Relevant Business Analyst Qualification essential

– Experience in a Retail Environment Compulsory

