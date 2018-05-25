Contracts / Project Manager

About the position
The position is offered by South Africa’s leading designer, manufacturer and installer of fast-track insulated panel solutions, temperature controlled environments and prefabricated structures based in Cape Town.
Specific responsibilities of the position will include:
– Primary responsibility for planning, communication and implementing assigned projects
– Preparation of method statements, detailed site drawings and programmes
– Responsible for managing projects and achieving all aspects of the agreed upon quality / performance, schedule and cost goals including profitability
– Prepare and gain approval of a detailed multi – functional project plan that achieves timing goals with the appropriate level of risk management
– Identify and resolve any potential deviations from the approved project plan. Manage the critical path to achieve agreed upon milestones on time.
– Communicate program status, issues and actions / escalations as necessary. Chair project meetings and document decisions. Maintain project documentation including processing of variations
– Lead the ongoing development of internal support systems to sustain aggressive growth in project revenue
– Act as liaison between all functions to provide a complete product, based upon customer requirements
– Identify risks and develop plans to minimize risks. Provide contingency planning for projects.
PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS
Preferred candidates will have the following:
– Minimum of five years’ experience in a project management role (within the construction environment)
– Proven leadership experience
– Record of success in previous positions for critical projects / programmes
– Demonstrated competence / project management skills
– Effective negotiation and conflict management skills with ability to interact both internally and externally
– Strong customer service, interpersonal and organizational skills
– Excellent written, oral and presentation and communication skills
– Proficiency in Microsoft Project, Excel, Word and Outlook
– Relevant tertiary qualification
Desired work experience
2-5 years
Desired Education level and Accreditation
BSC Mech Eng
ECSA
Please send you CV and copies of your qualifications to (email address)