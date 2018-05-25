Full stack Web developer.

We are looking for a solid, full tack web developer who is particularly strong in the web client development side of things.
The right person will be technically strong, and have a passion for coding and be willing to learn new technologies.
Advantageous skills are:
– A background in the finance industry.
– Azure Services.
– Mobile development experience.
If this sounds like you, get in touch and do not miss out on this excellent opportunity!
email: (email address)
or call: (contact number)
I look forward to hearing from you!! 🙂