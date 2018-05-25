Junior Developer

DevOps is booming and this is the perfect role for you to enter the field as a Grad! If you are interested in being an integral cog in the company’s entire workings, then this is for you! Start your career in a direction most are working toward! Qualification:Matric and any completed Tertiary IT related qualification Skills & Experience: The ability to code with Python and scripting languagesExperience with distributed version control systems (e.g. Git)Knowledge of agile processesProcess driven and a team player Job Description:Implement, test and maintain secure networks to different service providersMonitor systems for security breachesAuto downloading of data from different data providersEnsure integrity and consistency of all data used for back-testing and tradingSupport and extend web-based dashboardsInfrastructure development projects through Python codingImplement and maintain monitoring and reporting tools for Hedge fundsMaintain and support AWS IT infrastructure:Auto deployment (Ansible)Auto backupDisaster recovery (primary and backup systems in different regions)CybersecurityFix protocol and trading system Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, ARETHE PRINSLOO on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027534.

Learn more/Apply for this position