Software Developer – Bellville

C#, .NET Developer – Western Cape – up to R45,000pm

My client is looking for an experienced C# Developer to join the team and work for a leading consultancy.Your main focus will be on coding with the opportunity to grow within the company into a manager position.

They have flexible working hours and work on large projects with well established companies across SA.

The right candidate will have a passion for coding, as well as a creative mindset. Knowledge of MVC, JavaScript, Java and MySQL is essential.

This is an opportunity not to be missed, you will be working under some of the best in the business, using the latest technologies.

This is a BEE position.

If you meet the above criteria, and would like to be eligible for this opportunity, apply now.

I have a strong relationship with this client so I’m able to arrange interviews on short notice. Send an up to date CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number) for more information on how to secure this position.

