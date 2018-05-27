A Dynamic IT Company is seeking a Dev Ops Engineer
Requirements
– 3 years solid work related C# / Java development experience in the workplace
– Programming certification required
– Microsoft Windows Desktop experience
– Relevant IT qualification
– Good Object Orientation Experience is essential
– Experience working in an Agile development environment
– Object Orientated Languages required
– C#, Java, SQL, Bash, ASP.NET, PERL
– Exposure to Programming and Scripting
– Knowledge of Debugging software
– DB Visualizer and Visual Studio Experience
– Python Experience beneficial
Suitable candidates may apply on Career Junction