Intermediate C# Developer

A Growing Cape Town based Software Company is looking for an Intermediate C# Developer

Skills and experience required

– Proven Track record in core competency areas of Front end, Middle Tier, Database

– Exposure to data tier abstraction technologies

– Presentation layer – ASP, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap

– Scripting Language – Javascript, JQuery

– Rational Databases experiences necessary

– Operating System – WINDOWS

– Exposure to any of the popular Testing Tools

– Xamarin Advantageous

– Relevant IT qualification

– 3 to 5 years solid C# on the job work related development experience

– Exposure to Mercurial, Bamboo

– Good Object Orientation is essential

– Experience working in an Agile development environment

– Basic understanding of design patterns and their applications

Suitable applicants may apply on Career Junction

Learn more/Apply for this position