A Growing Cape Town based Software Company is looking for an Intermediate C# Developer
Skills and experience required
– Proven Track record in core competency areas of Front end, Middle Tier, Database
– Exposure to data tier abstraction technologies
– Presentation layer – ASP, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap
– Scripting Language – Javascript, JQuery
– Rational Databases experiences necessary
– Operating System – WINDOWS
– Exposure to any of the popular Testing Tools
– Xamarin Advantageous
– Relevant IT qualification
– 3 to 5 years solid C# on the job work related development experience
– Exposure to Mercurial, Bamboo
– Good Object Orientation is essential
– Experience working in an Agile development environment
– Basic understanding of design patterns and their applications
