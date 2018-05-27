Looking for a great career opportunity, an exciting IT company is seeking a Senior Java Developer
Requirements
– Relevant IT Qualification
– Proven Java Experience at least 5 to 7 years professional development experience
– Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment
– Exposure to BDD/TDD
– Exposure to Enterprise development Compulsory
– Exposure to object – oriented design
– Being Proficient in a good deal of technologies within the Technical skill set of :
– Java, Frameworks, XML, Databases, App Design, O/S,
– App Servers, General Dev, Scripting, Process
– Certification as Oracle Java Professional Programmer
Suitable Candidates may apply on Career Junction.