Developer .NET C#

Responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving

Business acumen

Process and organisational thinking

Adaptability to change

Willingness to take ownership and accountability

Ability to self-learn new technical skills and / or technologies

Minimum requirements:

Minimum 3 years’ proven development experience

Experience in the following development languages:

SQL (T-SQL, 3+ years)

C# (3+ years)

Windows Services (multi-threaded)

Web Service

.Net Framework

IIS

OO Development Methodologies

An understanding of SOA

Skills

WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) & XAML

MVC or MVVM Design Pattern

Powershell

UML

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Knowledge:

Ideal:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

