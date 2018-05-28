DevOps Engineer

A well-established tech house is expanding rapidly and looking for a confident dynamic DevOps Engineer to take that step in their career and be part of this amazing company.



Qualification:

Minimum requirement is Matric

Programming Certification required

Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential



Skills & Experience:

Minimum of 3 year’s solid work related C# / Java etc.

Microsoft Windows Desktop experience required

Experience in an agile environment

Good Object Orientation experience, Object Orientated Languages required

Microsoft Windows desktop experience

C#, Java, SQL, Bash, ASP.NET, PERL

Python experience beneficial

Exposure to programming and scripting

Knowledge of debugging software

DB Visualizer and Visual Studio experience



Job Description:

Provide external and internal support on software queries.

Maintain software components and ensure reliable deployment of new features.

Setup and deploy database releases to the companies QA, UAT and live environments.

Design, develop, test, deploy, maintain and improve software.

Take ownership of software issues, and work with our Development Teams to resolve more advanced issues when necessary.

Documenting, troubleshooting and problem resolution steps independently.

Responsible for collaborating with a variety of individuals and teams at all levels within the organization.

Perform advanced root cause analysis on bugs and databases.

Configure and maintain in house scripting.

Automate and implement processes.





