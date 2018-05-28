DevOps Engineer

Responsible for ensuring application deployments to AWS and Data Centers are performed reliably and repeatedly through the use of advanced scripting and tools. Ensure optimal application performance and functional monitoring as well as upgrade management. You will be part of a team of Testers, Analysts, Developers and DevOps engineers who deliver solutions to our global clients.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Preparation of Dev, QA and Production environments using AWS and local DC’s

Release management (DEV/QA/PROD)

Develop scripts for data extracts, fixes and deployments

Testing of Software services (e.g. APIs) and infrastructure during deployment

Resolve technical PROD, QA and Dev environment issues

Building a technical knowledgebase of solutions

Investigate and address availability, performance and capacity issues.

Ensures the client solution build, deployment and enhancements are delivered on time.

Manage databases (deploy, optimise, backup, configure, monitor)

System administration (Linux and Windows servers)

Patch and upgrade management to servers, bought products and developed products

Configuration Management

Functional monitoring

REQUIREMENTS

AWS products and tools

Python

Ansible

MySQL

Java

Jenkins or similar build server

System monitoring tools (e.g. Graphite, New Relic, Mint)

Linux

Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment

Qualifications

IT/ related Bachelor & degree or Diploma

Certifications in tools listed above would be advantageous

Min 5 years in a similar role

Skills & Characteristics

A keen learner

Highly self-motivated, team player.

Logical with a passion for solving problems

Exceptional attention to detail with proven interpersonal skills

Customer service orientation

Demonstrated ability to remain self-motivated

Process & Delivery driven

Ability to create structure and order and work well under pressure

