ETL Developer (1004)

Role Description:

ETL Developer

Permanent

Cape Town

A Consulting company specialising in data services & systems provides solutions to a large client base, as both a business support solutions (BSS) and operations support solutions (OSS) provider, and is currently looking for an ETL developer to join their dynamic team. We are driven for success in finding innovative information solutions for our company and clients.

Role Purpose & Scope

To be effective, the ETL Developer must have experience on multiple database environments. The candidate will be required to extract, transform, migrate & load the data within the client organisation into a multiple database server environment. The candidate will also be responsible for the integrity of the multi-platform database environment and be able to advise on Data warehouse and ETL architecture.

Primary Responsibilities

Serve as the lead of ETL activities to support projects

Work closely with project managers, architects, developers, business analysts and data analytics team to ensure that end-to-end designs meet the business and data requirements and to keep them updated about delivery milestones or problems

Lead the creation of the data integration layer

Design data processes and data delivery strategies

Manage, Monitor, Maintain & Tune the DB Server infrastructure

Responsible for ensuring reliable performance and availability of the Database Servers

Performance tuning of queries and stored objects.

Provides support to the rest of the reporting & database teams

Development support including ETL code reviews and monitoring and interpreting load tests

Ensure configuration & reference documentation is created, maintained and stored in the appropriate repositories

Provide realistic input into the estimation and scheduling of both manual and automated implementation activities

Monitor and support the Live, DR and Development environments.

Process requests and advise on changes to all databases.

Deploying data to new environments for testing, development and production.

Interpreting database events and waits to advise on future development and suggest possible improvements to the system.

Capacity planning and monitoring storage and resources.

Database and other script development as necessary to complete administration tasks.

Troubleshooting performance issues

Participating in out-of-hours standby schedules

Proactive monitoring and maintenance of the Production environment

Attends service provider meetings to provide assurance

Maintains reference data models for the distributed OSS & BSS database environments

Assist in the analysis, design, implementation and operation of business intelligence and data warehousing where required

Evaluating and appropriately implementing data warehouse technology and best practices according to business requirements and developing supporting documentation.

Responsible for protecting, securing, and proper handling of all confidential data to ensure against unauthorized access, improper transmission, and/or unapproved disclosure of information.

Contribute to the growth and development of the data integration and data management capability in order to deliver appropriate, reliable

Skills and Experience:

Qualifications

Bachelor degree or diploma in Information Technology,Information Systems, Computer Science, Database Administration or business analysis

Required Experience

Excellent communication skills essential due to this being a client facing role.

Experience in tuning and optimization of ETL/data integration jobs

Hands-on approach to problem solving

Knowledge of Java essential

Experience in providing and supporting OLAP and datawarehousing solutions

Design and development experience in database applications/platforms (SQL, Big Data, Data Discovery, Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence)

Proven experience in the resilience, stability and scalability of database management systems

Advanced ETL and Data Warehousing skills

Proficient with SQL Server Profiler for monitoring and troubleshooting database activity and performance

Critical thinking

Minimum 5 years ETL development experience

Nice to haves:

Experience and domain knowledge within the telecoms sector highly preferable

Experience in Oracle database technologies would be advantageous

Experience in Hadoop database technologies would be advantageous

Experience in Vertica database technologies would be advantageous

Experience in MySQL database technologies would be advantageous

Experience in Data integration,Pentaho data integration(PDI) would be advantageous

Knowledge of any Business Intelligence product suite would be advantageous

Contact:(email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position