ETL Developer (1004)

Role Description:
ETL Developer
Permanent
Cape Town
A Consulting company specialising in data services & systems provides solutions to a large client base, as both a business support solutions (BSS) and operations support solutions (OSS) provider, and is currently looking for an ETL developer to join their dynamic team. We are driven for success in finding innovative information solutions for our company and clients.
Role Purpose & Scope
To be effective, the ETL Developer must have experience on multiple database environments. The candidate will be required to extract, transform, migrate & load the data within the client organisation into a multiple database server environment. The candidate will also be responsible for the integrity of the multi-platform database environment and be able to advise on Data warehouse and ETL architecture.
Primary Responsibilities
- Serve as the lead of ETL activities to support projects
- Work closely with project managers, architects, developers, business analysts and data analytics team to ensure that end-to-end designs meet the business and data requirements and to keep them updated about delivery milestones or problems
- Lead the creation of the data integration layer
- Design data processes and data delivery strategies
- Manage, Monitor, Maintain & Tune the DB Server infrastructure
- Responsible for ensuring reliable performance and availability of the Database Servers
- Performance tuning of queries and stored objects.
- Provides support to the rest of the reporting & database teams
- Development support including ETL code reviews and monitoring and interpreting load tests
- Ensure configuration & reference documentation is created, maintained and stored in the appropriate repositories
- Provide realistic input into the estimation and scheduling of both manual and automated implementation activities
- Monitor and support the Live, DR and Development environments.
- Process requests and advise on changes to all databases.
- Deploying data to new environments for testing, development and production.
- Interpreting database events and waits to advise on future development and suggest possible improvements to the system.
- Capacity planning and monitoring storage and resources.
- Database and other script development as necessary to complete administration tasks.
- Troubleshooting performance issues
- Participating in out-of-hours standby schedules
- Proactive monitoring and maintenance of the Production environment
- Attends service provider meetings to provide assurance
- Maintains reference data models for the distributed OSS & BSS database environments
- Assist in the analysis, design, implementation and operation of business intelligence and data warehousing where required
- Evaluating and appropriately implementing data warehouse technology and best practices according to business requirements and developing supporting documentation.
- Responsible for protecting, securing, and proper handling of all confidential data to ensure against unauthorized access, improper transmission, and/or unapproved disclosure of information.
- Contribute to the growth and development of the data integration and data management capability in order to deliver appropriate, reliable
Skills and Experience:
Qualifications
- Bachelor degree or diploma in Information Technology,Information Systems, Computer Science, Database Administration or business analysis
Required Experience
- Excellent communication skills essential due to this being a client facing role.
- Experience in tuning and optimization of ETL/data integration jobs
- Hands-on approach to problem solving
- Knowledge of Java essential
- Experience in providing and supporting OLAP and datawarehousing solutions
- Design and development experience in database applications/platforms (SQL, Big Data, Data Discovery, Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence)
- Proven experience in the resilience, stability and scalability of database management systems
- Advanced ETL and Data Warehousing skills
- Proficient with SQL Server Profiler for monitoring and troubleshooting database activity and performance
- Critical thinking
- Minimum 5 years ETL development experience
Nice to haves:
- Experience and domain knowledge within the telecoms sector highly preferable
- Experience in Oracle database technologies would be advantageous
- Experience in Hadoop database technologies would be advantageous
- Experience in Vertica database technologies would be advantageous
- Experience in MySQL database technologies would be advantageous
- Experience in Data integration,Pentaho data integration(PDI) would be advantageous
- Knowledge of any Business Intelligence product suite would be advantageous
Contact:(email address)