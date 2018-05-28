Functional Analyst – Digital Transformation

May 28, 2018

Qualifications:

Essential:

  • Matric with experience equal to three times the number of years study specified

Desirable:

  • Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Experience:

Essential:

  • Experience in functional analytics (3-5 years)
  • Experience in cloud solutions. (Preferably AWS) (3 + years)
  • Experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps (3-5+ years)

Desirable:

  • SAP- Hybris or Cloud for Customer (C4C) (3-5 years)
  • Experience in Retail (3-5 years)

Knowledge:

Essential:

  • Understanding of eCommerce, preferably SAP Hybris (1-3 years)
  • Understanding of cloud technology (1-3 years)
  • Working as a functional analyst (3-5 years)

Desirable:

  • Agile/Scrum Tool set, preferably Atlassian (1-3 years)

