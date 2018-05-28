Functional Analyst – Digital Transformation

Gather business requirements, document and translate into a design with limited assistance, author detailed functional specifications for developers to deliver working functionality. Specify testing, training, definition and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions.

Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.

Prepare test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform the testing.

To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP System.

Estimate, schedule and prioritise discrete pieces of work and deliver consistent, quality and accurate results.