Functional Analyst – Digital Transformation
May 28, 2018
Qualifications:
|Essential:
- Matric with experience equal to three times the number of years study specified
Desirable:
- Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science (or similar)
Experience:
|Essential:
- Experience in functional analytics (3-5 years
- Experience in cloud solutions. (Preferably AWS) (3 + years)
- Experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps (3-5+ years)
Desirable:
- SAP- Hybris or Cloud for Customer (C4C) (3-5 years)
- Experience in Retail (3-5 years)
Knowledge:
|Essential:
- Understanding of eCommerce, preferably SAP Hybris (1-3 years)
- Understanding of cloud technology (1-3 years)
- Working as a functional analyst (3-5 years)
Desirable:
- Agile/Scrum Tool set, preferably Atlassian (1-3 years)
Skills:
Job objectives:
|
- Gather business requirements, document and translate into a design with limited assistance, author detailed functional specifications for developers to deliver working functionality. Specify testing, training, definition and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions.
- Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.
- Prepare test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform the testing.
- To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP System.
- Estimate, schedule and prioritise discrete pieces of work and deliver consistent, quality and accurate results.
Competencies Required:
|Essential:
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Working with People
- Relating and Networking
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Learning and Researching
- Creating and Innovating
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking
Desirable:
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to (email address). Just replace (email address) you have not received a response within a week, please consider your application unsuccessful.
