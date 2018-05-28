Intermediary Product Owner / Business Analyst

Our client based in Cape Town, CBD is currently looking for excellent Analysts who are deep thinkers, who can manage a team, understand the difference between nice-to-haves and must-haves and how to prioritize work accordingly.Our client uses Agile-Methodologies to build software, their culture will suit individuals who are self-motivated and are able to self-manage.Requirements:

At least 3 years experience in either a Product Owner or Business Analyst role.

Experience in analyses and solutions design for software products.

Familiarity with Agile Methodologies favorable.

Contact Centre knowledge advantageous.

FTI Business Analyst Diploma Favourable.

Duties:

Research into best practice, understanding the competitor landscape, as well as learning about the Contact Centre industry.

Input into the strategic roadmap of the entire development team.

Analysing features from the roadmap in depth.

Running collaboration sessionwith your team to determine UI/UX sessions.

Converting the analysis into stories (must haves, nice-to-haves, and should have).

Testing features.

Please send your CV to (email address)or you can contact Juan on (contact number).

If you do not receive any feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your CV, please accept your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position