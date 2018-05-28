Intermediate PHP Software Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A unique software development house, specializing in mobile development which is based in Cape Town is on the lookout for a top-notch Intermediate PHP Software Developer to join their team. You will need to have experience with HTML, CSS, JS, Bootstrap.

DUTIES:

Web-based product development.

Frontend coding of designs / websites (responsive, HTML, CSS, JS, Bootstrap).

API interface.

Developing reporting systems.

Liaising with team.

Web interface usability testing across devices.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Degree or Diploma in IT.

Laravel experience preferable.

COMMENTS:

