IS Support Specialist (2805)

Role Description:

IS Support Specialist

Permanent

Southern Suburbs, Cape Town

A financial services company seeks an IS support specialist who will be required to perform operations, configuration and maintenance on production systems. The successful candidate will also be responsible for problem tracking, management and reporting

Duties:

Responsible for ensuring that automated and data distribution processes are executed in timely manner and adhere to service level agreements for both internal and external business clients.

Document all automated and data distribution processes, service level agreements and escalation procedures.

Perform all relevant predefined support and maintenance requests.

Ensure optimal infrastructure operations.

Escalate all relevant incidents and errors to applicable second and third line support.

Document all incidents, errors and workarounds in the register.

Conduct trend analysis on incidents and problems to identify problem areas.

Proactively implement appropriate measures, tools and systems to monitor availability of service components and data.

Work closely with teams to ensure a continuous, stable and efficient environment.

Skills and Experience:

Requirements:

Knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL Programming

Knowledge of Microsoft Reporting tools (SSRS, Crystal Reports) to enable dashboard reporting

Knowledge of Object Orientated Languages such as C#

Knowledge of monitoring tools such as SCOM, OpManager, IP-Mon, AppDynamic, ManageEngine

Knowledge of automation tools such as ActiveBatch

Knowledge of using coding/scripting (PowerShell) to automate/reduce time taken to complete manual tasks

Microsoft SQL Management Studio

Application monitoring support

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Contact: (email address)

