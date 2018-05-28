IT Project Manager
May 28, 2018
ENVIRONMENT:
A leading investment group seeks a highly talented IT Project Manager to be focussed on a roadmap of change projects involving Risk & Performance tech platforms and associated tools and applications. The ideal candidate will require an Honours Degree or equivalent in the fields of Finance/Business/Computing, at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role and be skilled in applications including: thinkFolio, FactSet, Bloomberg, Netik, Statpro. You must also have SQL, an understanding of data architecture and the development life-cycle, framework, methodologies and implementation.
DUTIES:
- Understand, enhance and deliver improved business processes and tools.
- Take ownership of projects and manage resources and delivery.
- Communicate project progress via required reporting packs.
- Ensure that solutions conform Enterprise Architectural standards, compliance and standards at all times.
- Co-ordinate and respond to testing requirements.
- Ensure that delivered solutions follow the correct procedure for production support handover.
- Drive business adoption of new processes and tools.
- Assist the Investment Solutions and Investment Support teams with other initiatives as and when required.
- NOTE: The project management role in a small team requires the individual to get to a sufficient level of detail with business therefore some business analysis skills are also key to this role.
- Identify, gather, analyse and document business requirements and translate these into specifications.
- Effectively communicate business specifications to intern
